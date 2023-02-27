MWC Barcelona 2023 Smartphones Launches: Realme GT 3, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Honor Magic 5, more (AP)
The MWC 2023 event is home to the largest players in the mobile phone industry, where OEMs exhibit everything from innovative technology to, of course, smartphones. Know which smartphones are expected to launch at MWC Barcelona 2023. (AP)
Buy here
MWC Barcelona 2023 has started today and will go on till March 2. Throughout next week, several smartphone brands will exhibit their new smartphones. Here's what you can expect. (AP)
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Just ahead of MWC 2023, Xiaomi has already unveiled its flagship smartphone of the year, the Xiaomi 13 Pro. One of the main highlights is the brand’s partnership with Leica for cameras. (AP)
Realme GT 3: The company is expected to showcase the new Realme GT 3 with a 240 W fast charging solution - a first of its kind. Moreover, it will have a Pulse Light design at the back near the cameras to provide a unique design. (Reuters)
Read here
Tecno Phantom V Fold: The company has announced its plan to release a new foldable phone, which is the first foldable by Tecno. It is called the Tecno Phantom V Fold and will be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. (AFP)
Oppo Find N2 Flip: Apart from Tecno, Oppo will also showcase its recently launched Find N2 Flip at MWC Barcelona. (Oppo)
Nokia budget phones: Nokia is also expected to launch a couple of budget smartphones during MWC 2023. The company may launch new phones in its G series and C series. (Reuters)
Honor Magic 5 series: Honor is also launching Honor Magic 5 series and the Honor Magic Vs at MWC Barcelona. The flagship Honor Magic 5 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. (Honor)
Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Samsung has recently launched its flagship series and therefore, you may not get to see any new smartphones during the event. (Samsung)
However, several reports suggest that Samsung may still exhibit the Galaxy S23 series. (Samsung)
Click here
Sony Xperia 1V: The company will showcase this camera-focused smartphone during the event. It is expected to have a triple camera setup including a periscope camera. (Sony)