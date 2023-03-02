Nab Nothing Phone 1 at 21% off! Price drops to 29999 from 37999 on Flipkart (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 1 is known for its unique design and price worthy performance. (HT Tech)
Available in different colour and storage variants, the Nothing Phone 1 is available on Flipkart with amazing offers. (Nothing)
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Nothing Phone 1 in Black, worth Rs. 37999 is currently available at a discount of 21 percent for Rs. 29999. (Nothing)
The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs. 30999, at a discount of 22 percent. (Nothing)
You will have to pay Rs. 35999 against Rs. 42999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of Nothing Phone 1. (HT Tech)
Flipkart is not offering any exchange offer on the device. (HT Tech)
The only bank offer which can be availed is 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 1 runs on Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. (Nothing)
The phone gets 6.55 inch display and 4500mAh battery. (Nothing)
The Nothing Phone 1 is also equipped with 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera. (HT Tech)