NASA Alert! 170-foot asteroid speeding towards Earth at 42923 kmph
NASA has predicted that the 170-foot-wide Asteroid 2023 FY13 will make a close approach today. Know its trajectory, distance, and velocity here.
The majority of the hazardous asteroids are situated between Mars and Jupiter - the asteroid belt.
Nonetheless, certain asteroids deviate from their path and approach Earth.
To predict the potential danger in advance, space agencies, such as NASA, keep an eye on asteroids that come close to Earth to reduce any hazards associated with them.
One of these lethal asteroids is now on its way to make the closest approach towards Earth today, April 9.
NASA's JPL has informed that this monster rock named Asteroid 2023 FY13 measures 170-foot in size - big as an aircraft.
In fact, this space rock is already on its way towards us travelling at a staggering speed of 42923 kilometers per hour.
The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 4.39 million miles (7.07 million kilometers).
Does this asteroid pose any danger to Earth? No.
The asteroid is expected to pass by without coming any closer.
According to NASA, space rocks that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth and have a size larger than about 150 meters get the tag of potentially hazardous objects.