NASA alert! 2 150-foot asteroids rushing towards Earth for close approach
NASA has revealed details concerning several asteroids that are expected to come close to Earth, providing specifics such as their speed, distance, and other relevant data.
Asteroid 2023 FA7 – Asteroid 2023 FA7 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, April 4.
The 92 feet wide asteroid will approach at a distance of 2.2 million kilometers and is already travelling at a speed of nearly 86428 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 FQ7 - Asteroid 2023 FQ7 is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth tomorrow, April 5.
The asteroid is 65 feet wide, travelling at almost 30279 kilometers per hour. The asteroid's closest approach will be at a distance of 5.7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 GE – Asteroid 2023 GE, which is just 35 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, April 5.
Asteroid 2023 GE is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 22739 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 913,000 kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 FZ3 – Asteroid 2023 FZ3, which is nearly 150 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 6.
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 67679 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4.1 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2018 FD – Asteroid 2018 FD will make its closest approach to Earth on April 6. In terms of size, it is almost 150 feet wide.
As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 28220 kilometers per hour.