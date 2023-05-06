NASA Alert! Asteroid heading towards Earth at great pace
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A massive Asteroid is racing towards Earth and it is set to come mighty close, reveals NASA. The Asteroid that is racing towards a close encounter with Earth is 290-foot wide.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has warned about the gigantic Asteroid 2023 HP1 that will come worryingly close to Earth on May 7.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It NASA says these are near-Earth asteroids and it refers to celestial objects that circle the Sun and come close to the Earth's orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The asteroid is so big that if it collides with our planet, it could cause huge damage.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA's CNEOS data has revealed that the asteroid 2023 HP1 will come as near as 6.13 million kilometers to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
While it has also revealed that the asteroid is currently moving towards earth at a velocity of 41868 kilometers per hour.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Asteroid 2023 HP1‘s size is almost the size of a building.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Although the asteroid will come very close to our planet it is likely to pass by.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA keeps watch on asteroids and other such objects through telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
NASA has a number of such observatories. Some are in space and others are ground-based.