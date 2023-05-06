NASA Alert! Asteroid heading towards Earth at great pace

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 06, 2023
A massive Asteroid is racing towards Earth and it is set to come mighty close, reveals NASA. The Asteroid that is racing towards a close encounter with Earth is 290-foot wide.

 NASA has warned about the gigantic Asteroid 2023 HP1 that will come worryingly close to Earth on May 7.

 It NASA says these are near-Earth asteroids and it refers to celestial objects that circle the Sun and come close to the Earth's orbit.

The asteroid is so big that if it collides with our planet, it could cause huge damage.

 NASA's CNEOS data has revealed that the asteroid 2023 HP1 will come as near as 6.13 million kilometers to Earth.

While it has also revealed that the asteroid is currently moving  towards earth at a velocity of 41868  kilometers per hour.

 The Asteroid 2023 HP1‘s size is almost the size of a building.

Although the asteroid will come very close to our planet it is likely to pass by.

NASA keeps watch on asteroids and other such objects through telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE.

NASA has a number of such observatories. Some are in space and others are ground-based.  

