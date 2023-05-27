NASA alert! GIANT asteroid racing towards Earth, set for close encounter tomorrow

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 27, 2023
From optical telescopes, radars, infrared telescopes to spacecraft, NASA has deployed a huge tech armada to monitor space to detect asteroids. It has just raised an alert about an asteroid heading towards Earth tomorrow.

This space rock has been dubbed as Asteroid 2023 JZ3 and it is set to make a close approach tomorrow, May 28.

NASA's JPL watch board has indicated that the upcoming asteroid is as big as an airplane. It measures around 78-foot in size.

Data from NASA's telescopes have further confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 3.38 million miles to Earth.

This monster rock is rushing towards the planet at a speed of 14756 kmph, NASA's CNEOS data confirmed. 

Should you worry about this upcoming asteroid? NASA says otherwise as it is not a potentially hazardous asteroid. 

Any asteroid that is bigger than 150m meters and approaches Earth within 4.6 million miles is classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid.

Hence, due to its size, asteroid 2023 JZ3 has not been included in the category of potentially dangerous asteroids. But this doesn’t make it less scary! 

Several factors can influence the orbital path of an asteroid, including gravitational interactions with other celestial bodies, which can nudge asteroids out of their orbit.

This can be bad as the asteroid may head towards Earth! 

Hence, several technologies by NASA such as Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope, and Goldstone Solar System Radar are keeping a constant wacth on monster rocks like this one. 

