NASA alert! GIANT asteroid racing towards Earth, set for close encounter tomorrow
Photo Credit: Pixabay
From optical telescopes, radars, infrared telescopes to spacecraft, NASA has deployed a huge tech armada to monitor space to detect asteroids. It has just raised an alert about an asteroid heading towards Earth tomorrow.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This space rock has been dubbed as Asteroid 2023 JZ3 and it is set to make a close approach tomorrow, May 28.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA's JPL watch board has indicated that the upcoming asteroid is as big as an airplane. It measures around 78-foot in size.
Photo Credit: NASA
Data from NASA's telescopes have further confirmed that it will make a close approach at just 3.38 million miles to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This monster rock is rushing towards the planet at a speed of 14756 kmph, NASA's CNEOS data confirmed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Should you worry about this upcoming asteroid? NASA says otherwise as it is not a potentially hazardous asteroid.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Any asteroid that is bigger than 150m meters and approaches Earth within 4.6 million miles is classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hence, due to its size, asteroid 2023 JZ3 has not been included in the category of potentially dangerous asteroids. But this doesn’t make it less scary!
Photo Credit: NASA
Several factors can influence the orbital path of an asteroid, including gravitational interactions with other celestial bodies, which can nudge asteroids out of their orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This can be bad as the asteroid may head towards Earth!
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Hence, several technologies by NASA such as Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE telescope, and Goldstone Solar System Radar are keeping a constant wacth on monster rocks like this one.