NASA alerts 5 asteroids to make a close approach towards Earth: Check size, speed, and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 01, 2024
Five massive space rocks are expected to make a close approach to Earth in the coming days. Check out the details provided by NASA.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) reported 5 massive asteroids to fly by Earth at a very close distance in the coming days.
JPL and CNEOS have provided detailed information about the upcoming asteroids including their close distance, speed, and size.
Know more about the 5 upcoming asteroids and their close approach date, speed, and more details.
Asteroid 2024 LH: This asteroid is 92 feet wide and it is expected to make a close approach to Earth on July 2. This asteroid is moving at a speed of 15595 kilometres per hour and it will come 1.04 million kilometers close to Earth.
Asteroid 2022 BY39: NASA reported that this asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on July 12. The asteroid is 11 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 10704 kilometres per hour. It will come 3.15 million kilometres close to Earth.
Asteroid 2024 KQ1: The asteroid is currently moving at a speed of 24762 kilometres per hour and it is slated to make a close approach on July 4. The space rock is 180 feet wide and it will make a close approach to Earth by 3.5 million kilometres.
Asteroid 2024 ME1: This asteroid will make a close approach to our planet on July 10 and it is currently moving at a speed of 30215 kilometres per hour. The asteroid is reported to be 127 feet wide.
Asteroid 2022 YS5: Based on the Space Weather report, the asteroid is 124 feet wide and it is currently moving at a speed of 20993 kilometres per hour. The asteroid is expected to make a close approach on July 11.