NASA Artemis mission: 8 important things to know about ‘returning humans to the Moon’
Why Return to the Moon?
Between 1969 and 1972, Apollo missions sent astronauts to the moon. Now, NASA's Artemis program aims to do it again. But why is it taking so long?
The Cost Factor: The Apollo missions were expensive, consuming 5% of the federal budget. In today's dollars, it would be over $260 billion. Today, NASA's budget is less than half a percent of the total federal budget.
Funding for Artemis: NASA has spent roughly $90 billion on the Artemis program over the past decade. Less funding means slower progress, despite advancements in technology.
Politics of Space: In the 1960s, America was in a space race with the Soviet Union. Public and political interest fueled NASA's expansive budget. However, interest waned once America landed on the moon, and NASA's funding decreased.
Reusing Space Shuttle Parts: As the space shuttle program ended, NASA reused many shuttle parts for the Artemis program. This decision was to keep infrastructure and aerospace engineers employed.
Lowered Risk Tolerance: Unlike the dangerous Apollo missions, Artemis missions prioritize safety. After tragedies like the Challenger and Columbia disasters, NASA and the public are unwilling to take on high-risk missions.
Artemis Mission Goals: Artemis missions plan longer stays on the moon, up to a week. They focus on scientific investigation and building infrastructure for a permanent human presence on the moon.
The Artemis Vision: The Artemis program aims not just to return humans to the moon but also to build the infrastructure for future lunar colonies. It's a step towards achieving dreams for generations to come.