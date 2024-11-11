NASA captures stunning image of NGC 1672, the Galaxy of ‘many lights’
NGC 1672 is situated 49 million light-years away from Earth in the Dorado constellation.
The galaxy showcases beautiful "celestial lights" across its vast expanse.
Other galaxies captured by Hubble include the face-on spiral IC 5332.
NGC 2814 is an irregular galaxy located approximately 85 million light-years from Earth.
UGC 12295 lies about 192 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces
UGC 678 is positioned around 260 million light-years from Earth.
NGC 685, a galaxy in the constellation Eridanus, is situated about 58 million light-years away.
The spiral galaxy NGC 5068 is located roughly 20 million light-years from Earth.
NGC 1087 is found 80 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus.