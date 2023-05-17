NASA deploys AI against dangerous solar storms
Artificial intelligence has reached every facet of life within no time at all. And now, it has entered the realm of space tech with NASA deploying AI against killer solar storms.
So, when the next destructive solar storm comes by, NASA will leverage a new AI technology called DAGGER.
NASA's DAGGER technology will be crucial to get advance warning about dangerous solar storms.
In 2023, there have been two dangerous G4-class solar storms, multiple G3-class storms.
The next dangerous solar storm event may come soon too. So, it is crucial to get as early a warning as possible.
However, the new AI based technology that NASA has developed, may well work wonders. NASA calls it DAGGER and it runs on AI and machine learning.
DAGGER stands for Deep Learning Geomagnetic Perturbation and it collects data from various space satellites and ground based observatories that are looking for geomagnetic storms.
This huge set of data goes into training the AI through a technology called ‘deep learning’.
Through this the system learns trends around how changes in the Sun and explosions of coronal mass ejection (CME) can lead to a certain intensity of solar storm on the Earth.
How good is it? NASA says, “(DAGGER) can quickly and accurately predict geomagnetic disturbances worldwide, 30 minutes before they occur."
NASA added that it can "produce predictions in less than a second, and the predictions update every minute”.
The DAGGER model can be adopted, with help, by power grid operators, satellite controllers, telecommunications companies.
Such warnings could give them time to take action to protect their assets from an impending solar storm.