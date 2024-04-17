NASA has a big plan to tackle space debris- All details that you should know
NASA Takes the Lead: Launches Space Sustainability Strategy to address growing concerns of orbital debris.
NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy highlights the urgent need for sustainable space practices to preserve space for future generations.
The Framework Unveiled: NASA outlines six goals, prioritising a comprehensive approach to understand and address space sustainability.
Understanding Space Safety: NASA aims to identify uncertainties impacting space safety and pioneer advancements in sensing and predicting the space environment.
Investing in the Future: NASA plans to invest in critical technologies like orbital debris management, enhancing space situational awareness, and traffic coordination.
Collaborative Efforts: NASA collaborates with the Office of Space Commerce to bolster research and development efforts for mutual technological advancements.
A Close Call: Recent close encounter between NASA's TIMED spacecraft and a defunct Russian satellite underscores the urgent need for action in space sustainability.