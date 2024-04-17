NASA has a big plan to tackle space debris- All details that you should know

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 17, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

 NASA Takes the Lead: Launches Space Sustainability Strategy to address growing concerns of orbital debris.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy highlights the urgent need for sustainable space practices to preserve space for future generations.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Framework Unveiled: NASA outlines six goals, prioritising a comprehensive approach to understand and address space sustainability.

Photo Credit: NASA

 Understanding Space Safety: NASA aims to identify uncertainties impacting space safety and pioneer advancements in sensing and predicting the space environment.

Photo Credit: NASA

Investing in the Future: NASA plans to invest in critical technologies like orbital debris management, enhancing space situational awareness, and traffic coordination.

Photo Credit: NASA

Collaborative Efforts: NASA collaborates with the Office of Space Commerce to bolster research and development efforts for mutual technological advancements.

Photo Credit: NASA

A Close Call: Recent close encounter between NASA's TIMED spacecraft and a defunct Russian satellite underscores the urgent need for action in space sustainability.

Click here