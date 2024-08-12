NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 breathtaking images of quasars and black holes

Check out these awe-inspiring views of black holes located millions of light years away from the Earth.

Over the years, scientists have been trying to study and understand the nature of black holes and their influence on our universe and galaxies.

NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been discovering and capturing black holes for some time, giving a glimpse of how massive they are.

Here are 5 images of quasars and supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Supermassive black hole at NGC 5548: This image showcases the Galaxy  NGC 5548 which contains a supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy.

Photo Credit: NASA

Supermassive black hole at NGC 1275: This showcases the violent activity of the galaxy due to the supermassive black hole in its centre.

Photo Credit: NASA

Quasar HE0435-1223: It is a wide-field image showcasing the bright quasar at the centre. This is one of the best-lensed quasars discovered till now.

Photo Credit: NASA

Teacup galaxy: This image showcases a blast of radiation from a quasar surrounding a supermassive black hole at the centre.

Photo Credit: NASA

This is the image of a supermassive black hole which is showcased blowing hot gas and bubbles.

