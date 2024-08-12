NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 breathtaking images of quasars and black holes
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these awe-inspiring views of black holes located millions of light years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, scientists have been trying to study and understand the nature of black holes and their influence on our universe and galaxies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been discovering and capturing black holes for some time, giving a glimpse of how massive they are.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are 5 images of quasars and supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supermassive black hole at NGC 5548: This image showcases the Galaxy NGC 5548 which contains a supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supermassive black hole at NGC 1275: This showcases the violent activity of the galaxy due to the supermassive black hole in its centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Quasar HE0435-1223: It is a wide-field image showcasing the bright quasar at the centre. This is one of the best-lensed quasars discovered till now.
Photo Credit: NASA
Teacup galaxy: This image showcases a blast of radiation from a quasar surrounding a supermassive black hole at the centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of a supermassive black hole which is showcased blowing hot gas and bubbles.
Check related web stories:
5 stunning images of galaxies, stars, and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam
NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared 5 cosmic wonders images
5 breathtaking views of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 stunning exoplanet images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more