NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of star clusters
Published Aug 13, 2024
Check out these beautiful images of star clusters captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Star clusters are simply groups of stars that are gravitationally bound together. These clusters enable researchers to study stellar evolution and ages.
Over decades, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has been spotting and capturing several star clusters present around space.
Here are 5 stunning images of star clusters that will simply blow your mind.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star cluster Hodge 301: This is one of the oldest star clusters known and it is the most active starburst region in space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stellar Snowflakes: This image showcases the globular cluster NGC 6441 located about 13000 light-years from the Milky Way’s galactic centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Panta rhei: This is the image of a globular cluster called Palomar 12. This is one of the most mysterious star clusters to astronomers.
Nebula NGC 346: This showcases young infant stars in the nebula which are only half the mass of our Sun.
Star cluster NGC 1755: It is a small star cluster spread across 120 light-years. This cluster amazed scientists about how stars can co-exist in a single cluster.
