NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 rear images of cosmic events in space
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the image of rare cosmic events captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Our universe is filled with secrets, for which scientists and experts have been working day and night to unravel mysteries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As the new technological equipment has increased over the years, studying space has become easier for researchers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, which is one of the oldest space observatories have been studying space for decades. Here are some rare events captured by the telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Markarian 231: Hubble captured a bright starlike glow within the centre of the interacting galaxy Markarian 231.
Photo Credit: NASA
Quasar 3C 273: Hubble’s Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2) was able to capture one of the ancient quasars in space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1275: Hubble captured the galaxy when it was found rotating on the edge and showcased star-forming activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
Markarian 817: This image was captured when the black hole residing at the centre of the galaxy was bursting material at 14 million kilometres per hour.
Photo Credit: NASA
Radio galaxy 3C 356: With the help of this image scientists were able to study the influence of merging galaxies on the expansion of supermassive black holes.
Check related web stories:
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning images of cosmic wonders in space
5 images shared by NASA to celebrate Hubble Space Telescope's glorious years
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 breathtaking images of star clusters
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 breathtaking images of quasars and black holes
View more