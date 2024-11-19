NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of star formation

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Know some facts about stars and their evolution along with some images of star formation captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Did you know? Stars become red giants billions of years. It happens when a star’s core exhausts the hydrogen fuel.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Our Sun is also expected to become a red giant in about 5 billion years, according to ESA.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these 5 mesmerising star formation images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble captures the view of a multiple-star system which is known as  XZ Tauri. It is located 460 light-years away from Earth. 

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases protostellar object OH 339.88-1.26 with massive star formation activities. It is also filled with hundreds of bright stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

This Hubble image captures Herbig-Haro 110 showcasing hot gas from a newborn star. 

Photo Credit: NASA

The image showcases a star-forming region known as emission nebula LHA 120-N 51 which is filled with young stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

This Hubble image showcases Eta Carinae which is an unstable star and yet to become a supernova. 

