NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of star formation
Published Nov 19, 2024
Know some facts about stars and their evolution along with some images of star formation captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Did you know? Stars become red giants billions of years. It happens when a star’s core exhausts the hydrogen fuel.
Our Sun is also expected to become a red giant in about 5 billion years, according to ESA.
Check out these 5 mesmerising star formation images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Hubble captures the view of a multiple-star system which is known as XZ Tauri. It is located 460 light-years away from Earth.
This image showcases protostellar object OH 339.88-1.26 with massive star formation activities. It is also filled with hundreds of bright stars.
This Hubble image captures Herbig-Haro 110 showcasing hot gas from a newborn star.
The image showcases a star-forming region known as emission nebula LHA 120-N 51 which is filled with young stars.
This Hubble image showcases Eta Carinae which is an unstable star and yet to become a supernova.
