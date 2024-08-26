NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images of comets
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 rare images of comets captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Comets are just a form of ice, dust and rocky debris from the early formation of our solar system.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These dusty rocks orbit the Sun which is very similar to how planets revolve. Additionally, there are several other types of comets.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 comet images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Comet NEOWISE: This comet is officially designated as C/2020 F3 NEOWISE and the image was captured in the year 2020.
Photo Credit: NASA
Comet ISON: The Hubble Space Telescope was able to capture the innermost region of the comet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Comet C/2019 Y4: This image showcases the breaking point of the Comet C/2019 Y42 with roughly 30 fragments.
Photo Credit: NASA
Comet C/2017 K2: It is the farthest active comet ever discovered captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. It is approximately 2.4 billion kilometres from the Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Comet 2I/Borisov: In this particular image, the comet was 298 million kilometres from Earth before making a close approach to our planet.
Check related web stories:
NASA James Webb Space Telescope discovered liquid ocean in one of Uranus's moons
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 mesmerising images- All details
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 mind-blowing images of Nebula
8 spectacular images of cosmic events captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more