NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images of star cluster
Have a look at these stunning images of star clusters captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Over the years, scientists have been discovering and studying star clusters to understand the stellar evolution and ages of the stars.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope have captured several star clusters spotting newborn and oldest stars present in our galaxy and in deep space.
Here are some of the mesmerising star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Globular cluster NGC 1805: In this image, stars are orbiting very closely to one another which is even closer than the nearest stars are to our Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
NGC 3603: It is a star-forming region consisting of thousands of massive young stars. The cluster is located about 20000 light years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
NGC 346: This star-forming region is located is located 210,000 light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Cluster Westerlund 2: This image was captured with the help of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and was shared during the telescope’s 25th anniversary
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Globular Cluster NGC 1466: It's an ancient star cluster with a mass equivalent to about 140000 Suns and it is reportedly 13.1 billion years old.
