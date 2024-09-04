NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these three colourful images on nebulae
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these mesmerising and colourful images of nebulae captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Nebulae are the result of the explosion of a dying star such as a supernova and some are the star-forming regions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These Nebulae are found in interstellar space and the closest one to the Earth is the Helix Nebula.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope have provided the most clear of Nebulae scattered around the space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Spirograph Nebula: This nebula was captured by the Hubble telescope which is located about 2000 light-years from Earth
Photo Credit: NASA
Ring Nebula: This nebula is also known as Messier 57 and this image was captured when it was in a distorted doughnut-like shape.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 2022: It is a planetary nebula showcasing ageing stars in the orb's centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Twin Jet Nebula: This is the image of a bipolar planetary nebula which showcases a binary system.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hourglass Nebula: It is a young planetary nebula located about 8000 light-years away from Earth.
Check related web stories:
ESA shares 5 pictures of the month images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 jaw-dropping images of deep space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 rare images of galaxies- All details
5 breathtaking anniversary images of NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more