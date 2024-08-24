NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures 5 mind-blowing images of Nebula
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the rear images of the nebula captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and mixed gases in space. There are several types of nebulae present.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The types include molecular clouds, dark nebulae, supernova remnants, and planetary nebulae.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are 5 mesmerising views of nebulae captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Bubble Nebula: This nebula is also known as NGC 7635 which is located 8 000 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Lagoon Nebula: This nebula is spread across 55 light-years in terms of width and 20 light-years in height.
Photo Credit: NASA
Eagle Nebula: This nebula is 9.5 light-years tall which is twice the distance from our Sun to the next star.
Photo Credit: NASA
Orion Nebula: This image showcases the formation of new stars, and it is the house of more than 3000 stars of all sizes and shapes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Red Spider Nebula: This nebula is located 3000 light years away from Earth and it is the house of one of the hottest stars in space.
Check related web stories:
8 spectacular images of cosmic events captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 latest images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 latest images of supernova, stars, and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Stunning images of stars captured by NASA James Webb Telescope, Hubble and others
View more