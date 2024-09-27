NASA Hubble Space Telescope made these 5 jaw-dropping discoveries
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 27, 2024
Here are the 5 major discoveries made by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most powerful space-based observatories which has been studying the universe for more than three decades.
Over the years, we have several images and rare discoveries shared by NASA and captured by the Hubble telescope.
Now, check out these 5 jaw-dropping discoveries made by Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5668: It is a spiral galaxy located over 90 million light-years from Earth. It's spread across 90,000 light-years.
Galaxy LEDA 857074: Alongside the galaxy, Hubble also managed to capture the supernova, named SN 2022ADQZ.
Dwarf Galaxy: With this image, scientists were able to study the behaviour of dark matter and the galaxies made of dark matter.
NGC 1546: This is a nearby galaxy consisting of an older population of stars along with an active star formation region.
Nebula RCW 7: This nebula is located over 5300 light-years from Earth and it showcases the formation of protostars.
