NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared 5 cosmic wonders images
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 11, 2024
Here 5 cosmin wonders captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest space observatories to study the whole universe and unveil its mysteries.
Over the years, we have seen Hubble’s capabilities in its most prominent ways as it has made some groundbreaking discoveries.
Here are 5 cosmic images from space captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy Henize 2-10: This image by Hubble Space Telescope showcases the galaxy's massive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
Molten Ring Galaxy: This image is one of the largest Einstein rings which is a deep-space optical phenomenon.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 5063: This galaxy is located 156 million light-years from Earth and it consists of a supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
Supermassive black hole: This image showcases 200000-light-years widespread young blue stars with a Supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS 0416: This image showcases a massive galaxy cluster consisting of one of the oldest existing galaxies.
