NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared 5 pictures of the week from July
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA sharing mesmerising pictures of the week images from July, check the details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has been an integral part of space exploration for decades with its advanced instruments.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
To showcase its power, every week NASA shares a picture of the week's images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 images which were shared every week in the month of July.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 4951: It is a spiral galaxy located 49 million light-years from Earth and was captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3810: This galaxy is the host of a Type Ia supernova in 2022. After careful measurements, it was found that the galaxy is 50 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 5238: With the help of the Hubble Space Telescope, scientists were able to find out the galaxy’s countless stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3430: This galaxy is located 100 million light-years from Earth. Based on NASA’s report, it is a great example of a galactic spiral galaxy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Galaxy IC 3430: It is a dwarf galaxy which consists of several massive blue stars and showcases star-forming galaxy features.
Check related web stories:
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning images of planets in solar system
5 magnificent images of deep space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Top 7 images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope [August 2024]
5 Lastest contributory images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more