NASA Hubble Space Telescope starry wonders: 5 close-up views of stars you can’t miss
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the never-seen images of stars from a close-up view captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A star has a survival period of a few million years to trillions of years. However, their properties change as they start to age.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Stars are made up of hot gas which may consist of hydrogen, helium, and other gases. Stars are extremely bright and hot in nature.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are 5 close-up views of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star RS Puppis: This star is considered to be very unusual due to its thick, dark clouds of dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mysterious erupting star: This is an image of a massive starburst captured by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stein 2051B: This image showcases a bright star near a white dwarf Stein 2051B. While the planet is 17 light-years from Earth, the star is about 5000 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Young stellar object (YSO): This stellar object is officially designated as SSTC2D J033038.2+303212, this object is currently in the process of becoming a fully grown star.
Photo Credit: NASA
CW Leonis: NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured the image of a carbon star located 400 light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo.
Check related web stories:
5 rare discoveries made by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images of comets
NASA James Webb Space Telescope discovered liquid ocean in one of Uranus's moons
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 mesmerising images- All details
View more