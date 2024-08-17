NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured 5 stunning images of space objects
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 17, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured stunning images of space objects such as the black hole, galaxies, nebula, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is one of the advanced telescopes which is being used to study our universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With its deep field of view and advanced capabilities, Webb’s telescope has made some groundbreaking discoveries over the years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are the 5 images of space objects captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Serpens Nebula: This image is captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) which showcases the grouping of aligned protostellar in the nebula.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3627: It is a spiral galaxy located 36 million light-years away from Earth. This image is a combined effort of James Webb and Hubble space telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Distant Galaxies: This image was captured as part of Webb’s Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) Survey.
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS 0416: It is a galaxy cluster located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth. It showcases the most distant background galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 106: This galaxy comprises an active black hole which can be seen surrounding the dust and gas
Check related web stories:
5 images shared by NASA to celebrate Hubble Space Telescope's glorious years
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 breathtaking images of star clusters
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured 5 breathtaking images of quasars and black holes
NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared 5 cosmic wonders images
View more