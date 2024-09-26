NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 astonishing views of our universe
Check out these mesmerising images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been capturing our universe for more than 2 years.
While it has made some groundbreaking discoveries, there are several other mysteries which yet to be unfolded.
Till then, check these 5 astonishing images of our universe captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galactic Structures: This is the image of a spiral galaxy called IC 5332 captured by Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).
Photo Credit: NASA
Molecular cloud: This massive dust cloud is known as L1527 which is designated from a protostar located over 460 light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Serpens Nebula: This nebula harbours several newborn stars which only 100000 years old. This star-forming region is located 1300 light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galactic treasury: This is the image of spiral galaxy NGC 1559 located 35 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) captured this image.
