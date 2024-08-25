NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 mesmerising images- All details
Published Aug 25, 2024
Herbig-Haro 211: This image showcases one of the youngest and nearest protostellar outflows located 1000 light-years away from Earth.
Serpens Nebula: This nebula is a young star-forming region which showcases the presence of molecular hydrogen and carbon monoxide.
NGC 346: It is a star-forming region near our galaxy located in the Small Magellanic Cloud.
Tarantula Nebula: This is another star-forming region filled with massive young stars.
Comet 238P: This image of the comet was captured with the help of the NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument of the James Webb Space Telescope.
