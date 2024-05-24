NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 spectacular images of distinct galaxies- details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these beautiful images of space captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is equipped with powerful instruments and the latest technology to study distant planets, galaxies, and space objects.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, the Webb telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries with its powerful capabilities.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now with the help of ESA and the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA has shared some mind-blowing space images.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 5332: It is a spiral galaxy located over 29 million light-years from Earth, and has a diameter of roughly 66000 light-years
Photo Credit: NASA
Phantom Galaxy: This galaxy is also known as M74, located around 32 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: It is a star-forming region consisting of bright and hot young stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Satellite galaxy: This image showcases three giant molecular cloud complexes of nebula N79.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galactic gathering: The galaxy cluster SDSS J1226+2152 is located in the constellation Coma Berenices.
Check related web stories:
Top 7 images of Black Holes shared by NASA
Top 5 breathtaking views of galaxies, nebulae and more shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
7 amazing images shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NASA shares 7 stunning new cosmology images
View more