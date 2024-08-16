NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning images of cosmic wonders in space
Published Aug 16, 2024
Check out some of the rarest images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December 2022, making it one of the latest technology space observatories.
Over the course of two years, the space telescope has managed to make several space discoveries with its advanced capabilities.
Check out these 5 stunning images of galaxies, nebulae, and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2023.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy has a similar size as our Milky Way and is located 120 million light-years away from Earth.
NGC 6822: This image was captured with the help of Webb’s Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI).
Star Merger: This image showcases a rare discovery of a bright gamma-ray burst and neutron star merger.
NGC 346: It is a star-forming region that consists of the brightest and most massive stars at the centre.
Messier 42: it is also known as the Orion Nebula which helps scientists study the formation and early evolution of stars
