NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning images of space objects
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 14, 2024
Check out the mesmerising views of space captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope consists of some of the most powerful tech and equipment that enable scientists to study the universe.
Over the years, we have seen several first-time discoveries and a greater understanding of space objects with the help of the Webb telescope.
Check these 5 beautiful images of space objects captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Webb captures merging galaxy pairs known as II ZW 96. It is located around 500 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases Westerlund 1 which is a diverse star cluster consisting of old as well as newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image showcases Galaxy I Zwicky 18 which consists of two major starburst regions.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of the Phantom Galaxy located 32 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces.
Photo Credit: NASA
James Webb Space Telescope captures Herbig Haro object number 797 which is surrounded by hundreds of newborn stars.
