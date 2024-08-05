NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures 5 stunning images of stars
Our universe is filled with millions of stars and thousands of new stars are being born. For scientists, it is very crucial to study new and oldest stars to understand their evolution.
Therefore, with the help of NASA James Webb and Hubble Space Telescope, scientists study stars to gain more understanding.
Check out some rare images of stars available in our universe with unique properties.
Star Fomalhaut: This star consists of several nested belts spread across 23 billion kilometres. However, Webb Telescope showcases great details of dusty debris discs.
Star Wolf-Rayet 124: This image was captured with the help of Webb’s Near-infrared Camera (NIRCam).
Wolf-Rayet 140: This image showcases a duo of stars located 5000 light-years from Earth. These fine lines of the star’s dusty rings were captured with Webb’s MIRI instrument.
Protostar L1527: It is a molecular cloud which consists of a protostar located 460 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus.
Messier 92: It is a globular cluster which consists of more than 300,000 stars and the cluster is spread across 100 light-years.
