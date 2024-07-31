NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning images of planets in solar system
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the rare images of planets in our solar system captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Our solar system is the house of several planets, stars, moons, and other objects. Therefore, stunning each object is crucial for understanding the evolution of the universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over the years, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has provided astronomers and scientists with a great view of our solar system.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These are some of the images of planets and moons captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in our solar system.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter: This detailed image was captured with the help of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus: Webb’s NIRCam instrument was able to capture the rings of Uranus with the utmost clarity.
Photo Credit: NASA
Saturn: This image was the first near-infrared observation that showcases the bright icy rings of the planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
Titan: It is the largest moon of Saturn which was captured in November 2022.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neptune: This image reveals several details alongside the planet Neptune. This image showcases spiral galaxies located billions of light years away.
Check related web stories:
5 Lastest contributory images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 images of nebula, galaxy, stars and more captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning views of star-forming regions, galaxies, and more
7 interesting facts about Saturn shared by NASA
View more