NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning views of star-forming regions, galaxies, and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the stunning images of galaxies and stars captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The NASA James Webb Space Telescope has been making some major and rare discoveries in space, giving us a glimpse into a whole new different world.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over, the years the space telescope has captured several mesmerising images of star-forming regions, galaxies, and other space objects. Check out a few images here.
Photo Credit: NASA
This object is known as Rho Ophiuchi and it is one of the closest star-forming regions. This image is captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Webb Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of another star-forming region called NGC 604 which is the house of more than 200 massive and hottest stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the combined image of spiral galaxy NGC 1566 captured by NASA James Webb and Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is another image of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 1385 and it showcases two images by ASA James Webb and Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of a brown dwarf planet called W1935. This image helped astronomers to detect methane in this planet’s atmosphere.
Check related web stories:
5 images of nebula, galaxy, stars and more captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
7 interesting facts about Saturn shared by NASA
Stunning images clicked by NASA James Webb Telescope in 2024
NASA shares top 5 celestial wonders captured by James Webb Telescope in July 2024
View more