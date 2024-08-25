NASA James Webb Space Telescope discovered liquid ocean in one of Uranus's moons
Published Aug 25, 2024
Know about this new discovery made by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope about the Uranus moon, called Ariel.
The NASA James Webb Space Telescope makes another groundbreaking discovery by liquid ocean in one of Uranus's moons.
Yes, Webb’s telescope has found traces of the ocean in Ariel which is one of the 27 moons of the planet Uranus.
The Webb telescope made this discovery during its 21-hour observation period.
The report suggests that the scientists spotted the presence of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide ice on the moon Ariel for the first time.
Researchers suggest that the carbon dioxide ice could be a sign of underground ocean.
NASA is currently preparing for Uranus Orbiter and Probe (UOP) which will enable the space agency to shed light on the planet.
The mission is expected to be launched somewhere around 2030 which may help researchers gain more understanding about the planet.
However, this new discovery by NASA James Webb Space Telescope has given scientists a new vision to study the underground ocean in Uranus Moons.
