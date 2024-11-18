NASA James Webb Space Telescope located three mysterious red monster galaxies- All details
Published Nov 18, 2024
Know about NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's new discovery about the early galaxy.
In a recent discovery, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope found three massive red monster galaxies that should not exist.
The discovery has created several questions and it is questioning the previous theories on laws of galactic evolution.
These three galaxies have 100 billion times the mass of our sun and they are more than 12.8 billion years old.
These galaxies are being called “Red” monsters due to their red glow spotted by Webb’s NIRCam instrument.
Experts suggest that this red glow from three galaxies also highlights their age and nature of star formation.
Stijn Wuyts, a professor of astronomy at the University of Bath in the U.K. said, “Finding three such massive beasts among the sample poses a tantalising puzzle.”
Now, researchers plan to study these red monsters galaxies with the help of the James Webb Space Telescope and Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) telescope.
Now, researchers will study star formation speed, galaxy formation speed, and galaxy growth in the early universe to gain a greater understanding.
