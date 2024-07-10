NASA James Webb Space Telescope picture of the month images [February to July 2024]
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the picture of the month images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured several wonders of space over the years. To showcase its power, ESA has shared pictures of the month images captured with the help of a telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These images consist of galaxies, quasars, globular clusters, and more located millions of kilometres away.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the picture of the month captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope from February to July.
Photo Credit: NASA
RX J1131-1231: This is the picture of the month for July which showcases a ring-like. structure with pearls. It is a quasar located 6 billion light-years from Earth in the constellation Crater.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 4449: This is the image of the month for May. It is a part of the M94 galaxy group and is roughly 12.5 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 6440: It is a globular cluster located 28,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. This cluster was first discovered by William Herschel in May of 1786.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: This galaxy is known as a dwarf irregular galaxy and it is smaller in size than the Milky Way. This image showcases the life cycle of stars and dust in the early Universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Galaxy NGC 1559: It is a spiral galaxy located 35 million light-years away from Earth. This image was captured with the help of a Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam).
Check related web stories:
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shares mesmerising images captured by MIRI instrument
Top 5 mesmerising images of space wonders shared by NASA will blow you away
5 stunning images of solar system captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Top 5 stunning images of Protostars, Nebulae, and cosmic wonders shared by NASA- that will amaze you
View more