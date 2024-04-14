NASA James Webb Space Telescope shares 7 mysterious images
Photo Credit: NASA
The Pillars of Creation: The James Webb Space Telescope captured a vivid near-infrared view of the Pillars of Creation, revealing arches and spires of gas and dust where young stars form. Protostars steal the spotlight, appearing as bright red orbs with eight diffraction spikes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Carina Nebula Jets: Webb's deep dive into an iconic image revealed dozens of energetic jets and outflows from young stars, previously hidden by dust clouds. These discoveries hint at the birth of stars like our Sun and the influence of nearby massive stars on planet formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter's Auroras and Hazes:The Webb Telescope captured new images of Jupiter, showcasing its giant storms, powerful winds, and auroras. Infrared light reveals details unseen to the human eye, mapping Jupiter's features onto the visible spectrum.
Photo Credit: NASA
Parallel Field to Protostar IRAS23385: Webb's Mid-InfraRed Instrument captured an image of a region parallel to the protostar IRAS23385, revealing the early ingredients for habitable worlds in protostars where planets have not yet formed.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star System Beta Pictoris: Webb’s MIRI showcased the Beta Pictoris star system with a disc of dusty debris from planetesimal collisions. A unique curved feature, dubbed the "cat's tail," was never seen before, offering new insights into planetary system dynamics.
Photo Credit: NASA
Birth of a Massive Cluster: Webb's image of the H II region N79 in the Large Magellanic Cloud unveiled a massive star-forming complex spanning roughly 1630 light-years. This region, richer in star formation than the famous 30 Doradus, offers clues to the universe's stellar evolution.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Crab Nebula: Webb's gaze at the Crab Nebula revealed new details in infrared light, showcasing a cage-like structure of red-orange filaments and loop-like structures filled with dust particles. This study offers insights into the supernova remnant's mysterious origins.