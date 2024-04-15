NASA Mars Sample Return mission: Latest updates on exploration programme
Published Apr 15, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
Join NASA's media teleconference on Monday, April 15, at 1 p.m. EDT for an update on the Mars Sample Return mission.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Livestream Link: Catch the livestream at: https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv to stay updated on the latest developments.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mission Importance: Mars Sample Return has been a significant goal in international planetary exploration for two decades.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Perseverance Rover: Know how NASA's Perseverance rover is collecting crucial science samples on Mars to understand its geological history and climate evolution.
Photo Credit: NASA
Search for Ancient Life: Discover how the return of these samples will aid NASA's quest to find signs of ancient life on Mars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Speakers: Get insights from key speakers including NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate.
Photo Credit: NASA
RSVP Details: Media interested in participating in the teleconference should RSVP by emailing dewayne.a.washington@nasa.gov by 11 a.m. on April 15.
