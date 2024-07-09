NASA reports plane-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on July 9- All details
A massive asteroid is projected to pass Earth today at a very close distance, check out speed, size, distance, and more.
NASA has tracked an asteroid which is currently hurtling towards Earth for a near miss today, July 9 2024. These asteroids are mostly found between the orbits of Jupiter and Mars.
However, today its trajectory will make the asteroid come closer to the Earth, however, the space rock does not pose any threat to our planet or humankind.
Based on NASA’s JPL report, the space rock is designated as asteroid 2024 NA2 and it is 100 feet wide which is equivalent to a medium-sized airplane.
The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) records highlighted that the asteroid 2024 NA2 is moving at a rapid speed of 14629 kilometres per hour.
Additionally, the asteroid will come 2,250,000 kilometers close to Earth, making a very close flyby.
CNEOS is responsible for identifying orbit around the Sun by studying the data provided by telescopes and researchers.
Apart from asteroid 2024 NA2, there are two other space rocks which will make a close approach to Earth today. However, they are again not a threat.
