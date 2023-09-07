NASA reveals stunning image of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander's Moon landing site

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 07, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures Chandrayaan-3's Landing Site

Photo Credit: NASA

"@NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface. The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon’s South Pole,” NASA said on social media platform 'X'.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The photograph shows the Chandrayaan-3 lander, Vikram, as a dark spot with a bright ring around it, as captured by NASA's LRO.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The LRO captured this image with a 42-degree slew angle, just four days after Vikram's touchdown. Vikram landed near the moon’s south pole on August 23.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA identified the "bright halo around the vehicle" as a result of the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained lunar regolith (soil).

Photo Credit: Pixabay

LRO is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in Maryland and has collected invaluable data about the moon since its launch in 2009.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The LRO's camera, which captured the Chandrayaan-3 image, is managed and operated by Arizona State University.

Photo Credit: ISRO

After completing their initial experiments, the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover, Pragyan, have been put into sleep mode by ISRO. There is hope for their revival during the next lunar sunrise around September 22.

Photo Credit: NASA

The collaboration between ISRO and NASA continues to provide us with stunning insights into the moon's mysteries. Stay tuned for more discoveries from the lunar frontier.

Click here