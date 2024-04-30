NASA satellite discovers ancient meteorite impact crater in Gujarat
NASA's Earth Observatory satellite recorded Luna crater in Kutch, Gujarat. Geochemical analysis confirms meteorite impact.
OLI on Landsat 8 captured Luna crater on February 24. NASA shared zoomed image on X platform.
Luna crater, named after nearby village, is rare; less than 200 known on Earth.
NASA notes meteorites often crash into water bodies, making crater detection challenging.
Luna crater, 1.8 km wide, is in Gujarat's Banni Plains grassland, near Great Rann of Kutch.
Radiocarbon dating suggests impact occurred around 6,900 years ago; researchers collected samples during dry period in May 2022.