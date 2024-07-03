NASA says 3 asteroids will make a close approach to Earth in coming days: Check out speed, size, and more
Check out the upcoming asteroids that will pass Earth at a very close distance. Check out their speed, size, close distance range, and more.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has reported three building-sized asteroids expected to fly by Earth in the coming days.
The three asteroids are designated as asteroid 2024 MT 1, asteroid 2024 ME 1, and asteroid 20222 YS5. All three asteroids are approaching Earth on different days.
The report highlighted that the asteroid 2024 MT 1 will make a close approach on July 8 and the asteroid 2024 ME 1 will come close to our planet on July 10. The third asteroid is projected to make a close approach on July 11.
The asteroid 2024 MT 1 is reported to be 260 feet wide, the asteroid 2024 ME 1 is 120 feet wide, and the asteroid 2022 YS5 is 124 feet wide.
The asteroid 2024 MT 1 is currently moving at a speed of 65233 kilometres per hour and it will come 1.4 million kilometers close to Earth.
The asteroid 2024 ME 1 is moving at a speed of 30215 kilometres per hour and it is expected to come 4.3 million kilometres close to Earth.
Lastly, the asteroid 2022 YS5 is moving at 20993 kilometres per hour and it will likely come 4.2 million kilometres close to our planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, NASA reported that these asteroids do not come under the potentially hazardous NEOs, therefore they pose no threat to our planet and humanity.