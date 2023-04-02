NASA says 99-foot asteroid about to have CLOSE encounter with Earth today
Photo Credit: Pixabay
History shows that asteroids can be fatal! So many tragic events have been recorded in earth's history. Now, another potentially hazardous asteroid is rushing towards Earth, NASA says. Should you worry?
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Earth has experienced many tragic events caused by asteroids in the past like the one that killed off the dinosaurs 65 mn years ago.
Photo Credit: Flickr
NASA has now warned that another dangerous asteroid is heading towards Earth. Is this a cause for concern?
Photo Credit: NASA
To avoid such incidents again, NASA and other space agencies keep a constant eye on these monster rocks.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Now, a set of three new asteroids are heading towards Earth today to make their close encounter.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, the most concerning one is the 99-foot asteroid named 2023 FY6, which is as big as an airplane.
Photo Credit: NASA
It will make its closest approach to planet Earth today at a close distance of just 2.3 million miles.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Not just that, the upcoming Asteroid 2023 FY6 is travelling at a fiery speed of 81013 kmph.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Thankfully, this airplane-sized space rock is not a threat to planet Earth as it will simply pass by Earth if it keeps on travelling in the trajectory it is currently in.
Photo Credit: Freepik
However, the danger comes from the fact that even a small deviation from its orbit can lead to catastrophic consequences for Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
If an asteroid like this one crashes in a highly populated area like a city, it can kill hundreds of thousands of people.