NASA says a building-sized asteroid to make a close approach to Earth on July 8- All details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A 250-foot asteroid is hurtling towards Earth today. Check out speed, distance, and more about the asteroid.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Space rocks, comets, and asteroids are frequent visitors to Earth. These massive space objects often make a close approach to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, it is very crucial for global space agencies to keep track of these space objects to analyse any potential risk or damage to our planet or to the Earth’s Orbit, satellites, etc.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Due to this reason, NASA’s JPL tracks and provides comprehensive data on asteroids passing Earth and identifies them if they are potentially hazardous.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to a recent JPL report, a building-sized asteroid is hurtling towards Earth, and it will make a close approach to our planet today, July 8.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA has designated it as asteroid 2024 MT 1 and it is approximately 250 feet wide in size, making it a massive asteroid.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Currently, the asteroid 2024 MT 1 is moving at a relative speed of 65199 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth today.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The asteroid will reportedly come 1,510,000 kilometres close to our planet, making it a safe distance from our planet.
Check related web stories:
NASA alerts 5 asteroids to make a close approach towards Earth: Check size, speed, and more
NASA says 3 asteroids will make a close approach to Earth in coming days: Check out speed, size, and more
NASA reports plane-sized asteroid will pass Earth closely on 4 July: Check speed, size and more
NASA says two massive asteroids are projected to make close approach to Earth- All details
View more