NASA says two massive asteroids are projected to make close approach to Earth- All details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 29, 2024
NASA claims that two massive building-sized asteroids will pass Earth today at a very close distance, check out their size, speed, and more.
NASA at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory tracks and categorises Near-Earth objects and predicts their close approaches to Earth along with the potential to cause panic.
Every day, several NEOs fly by Earth at a close distance which are thoroughly monitored and reported by CNEOS and JPL.
Today, NASA reported that two asteroids named 2022 HD1 and 2024 MK will fly by Earth at a very close distance.
According to NASA, the asteroid 2024 MK is 480 feet wide and 2022 HD1 is 200 feet wide which is quite massive.
Currently, the asteroid 2024 MK and 2022 HD1 are moving at a speed of 33725 and 25815 kilometres per hour.
The asteroids are expected to make a close approach today, June 30, however, they do not pose any threat to our planet.
The asteroid 2024 MK and 2022 HD1 are expected to come 6.3 million and 1.8 million kilometres close to the Earth.
