NASA shares 5 stunning anniversary images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these 5-anniversary images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been studying our universe for more than 3 three decades, making it the oldest space-based observatory.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The James Webb Space Telescope has now succeeded the telescope, however, Hubble is still providing unprecedented views of space.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these 5 breathtaking anniversary images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Nebula NGC 2014: This nebula is the vast star-forming region located about 163000 light-years away.

Photo Credit: NASA

Westerlund 2: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 25th year in orbit and a quarter of a century of making ground-breaking discoveries.

Photo Credit: NASA

Lagoon Nebula: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s  28th anniversary in space. This nebula is located  4000 light-years away.

Photo Credit: NASA

AG Carinae: The image was shared to signify Hubble’s 31 years in space. This space object is a star and it's five light-years wide.

Photo Credit: NASA

Southern Crab Nebula: This image signifies Hubble’s 29 years in space and capturing space objects for further studies.

Click here