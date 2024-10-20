NASA shares 5 stunning anniversary images captured by Hubble Space Telescope
Check out these 5-anniversary images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been studying our universe for more than 3 three decades, making it the oldest space-based observatory.
The James Webb Space Telescope has now succeeded the telescope, however, Hubble is still providing unprecedented views of space.
Nebula NGC 2014: This nebula is the vast star-forming region located about 163000 light-years away.
Westerlund 2: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 25th year in orbit and a quarter of a century of making ground-breaking discoveries.
Lagoon Nebula: This image was shared to celebrate Hubble’s 28th anniversary in space. This nebula is located 4000 light-years away.
AG Carinae: The image was shared to signify Hubble’s 31 years in space. This space object is a star and it's five light-years wide.
Photo Credit: NASA Click here
Southern Crab Nebula: This image signifies Hubble’s 29 years in space and capturing space objects for further studies.