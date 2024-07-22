NASA shares 7 interesting facts about Jupiter
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system. It got its name from king of ancient Roman gods.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter is a giant gas planet that is 11 times wider than Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter has the shortest day in our solar system. A day on Jupiter is just 10 hours long. It orbits around the Sun in around 12 Earth years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter has 95 officially recognised moons. While Ganyemede is the largest, Europa is the most popular.
Photo Credit: NASA
Just like Saturn, Jupiter also has rings composed of small, dark particles.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is a storm that is twice as wide as Earth. It has been observed on the planet for more than 300 years.
Photo Credit: NASA Click here
Jupiter does not have a true surface. The planet is mostly swirling gases and liquid.