NASA shares 7 interesting facts about Jupiter

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Ayushmann Chawla
Published Jul 22, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system. It got its name from king of ancient Roman gods.

Jupiter is a giant gas planet that is 11 times wider than Earth.

Jupiter has the shortest day in our solar system. A day on Jupiter is just 10 hours long. It orbits around the Sun in around 12 Earth years.

Jupiter has 95 officially recognised moons. While Ganyemede is the largest, Europa is the most popular.

Just like Saturn, Jupiter also has rings composed of small, dark particles.

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is a storm that is twice as wide as Earth. It has been observed on the planet for more than 300 years.

Jupiter does not have a true surface. The planet is mostly swirling gases and liquid.

