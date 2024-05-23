 NASA shares 7 stunning new cosmology images

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 23, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

A Spiral Amongst Thousands: A crowded field of galaxies, highlighted by ESA/Webb's Picture of the Month from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Revisiting a Celestial Fireworks Display: The supernova remnant DEM L 190, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, billows across the screen.  

Photo Credit: NASA

Twin Tail Revealed in New Hubble Image: Two tails of dust ejected from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system are seen in new images from Hubble.  

Photo Credit: NASA

Webb Captures DART Debris: The James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) shows Dimorphos about 4 hours after the DART impact.  

Photo Credit: NASA

An Enigmatic Astronomical Explosion: A bright young star surrounded by gas and dust, captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.  

Photo Credit: NASA

Abell 370 Parallel Field with Asteroids: Asteroids photobombing deep space images taken by Hubble.

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble Looks Through Cosmic Zoom Lens: Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys uses a natural 'zoom lens' to boost its view of the distant universe.  

Click here