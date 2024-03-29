NASA shares 8 images of Black Holes and Quasars that you can’t miss
Photo Credit: NASA
A real monster black hole captured by NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array. Nestled within colliding galaxies, this image unveils the cosmic dance of massive gravitational forces.
Photo Credit: NASA
In the COSMOS field, galaxies come alive with the glow of supermassive black holes emitting high-energy X-rays.
Photo Credit: NASA
With simulated images from Webb Space Telescope, scientists unravel the mysteries surrounding quasars. These images peel back the cosmic layers, revealing the hidden galaxies behind the luminous glow of quasars.
Photo Credit: NASA
At the heart of distant galaxies, quasars shine like cosmic beacons. These active supermassive black holes outshine all the stars in their host galaxies, shaping the very fabric of the cosmos.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble's keen eye unveils a rare cosmic phenomenon: a pair of quasars so close they appear as one. This double delight showcases the dynamic nature of the universe and the power of exploration.
Photo Credit: NASA
Meet CID-947, a black hole that challenges cosmic norms with its rapid growth. This cosmic anomaly, nearly 7 billion times the mass of our Sun, invites us to think about the mysteries of the universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
A star ends its life in the grip of a gigantic black hole. A glowing stream of stellar material spirals into nothingness, releasing massive amounts of energy.
Photo Credit: NASA
The central region of the Milky Way inhabits a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A. weighing about 4 million times the mass of the Sun and is surrounded by clouds of gas at temperatures of millions of degrees.