NASA shares top 5 celestial wonders captured by James Webb Telescope in July 2024 

Published Jul 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels

NASA has shared stunning images of celestial wonders captured by the James Webb Telescope. Explore the top five highlights this month, showcasing incredible galaxies, nebulae, and star-forming regions.

Photo Credit: NASA

The James Webb Telescope captured two interacting galaxies: Arp 142. NGC 2937, the "Egg," shines brightly with blue layers and an X-shaped diffraction spike. NGC 2936, the "Penguin," features a yellow spiral and distorted arms. A distant galaxy and foreground stars add to the cosmic scene.

Photo Credit: NASA

A young star-forming region bursts with orange, red, and blue gas and dust. The image showcases a bright central star with hourglass shadows, surrounded by blue and orange gas. Small points of light and eight-pointed diffraction spikes from the Webb Telescope fill the field.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Crab Nebula appears as an oval with glowing yellow and green filaments. Its interior displays mottled loops of yellow-white and green, with smoky blue ribbons curving in various directions. A faint blue ring encircles the nebula’s centre, surrounded by multicoloured lights.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 4535, a face-on barred spiral galaxy, shows a central orange haze and a blue star-filled bar. Filaments of glowing dust link to two prominent spiral arms, forming an elongated S shape. The arms are orange, with scattered blue and pink star clusters throughout.

Photo Credit: NASA

Three pillars of grey-blue gas and dust stretch across the image, resembling a ghostly hand. The left pillar features a prominent red star with tiny spikes. The background blends orange-red hues with black, dotted with small white and blue stars and larger red orbs embedded in the pillars.

Photo Credit: Pexels

These images captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope have revealed  stunning celestial phenomena, showcasing the universe's beauty through vivid images and intricate details.

