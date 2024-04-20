NASA Space Exploration: 8 things you need to keep in mind to become an astronaut
Photo Credit: NASA
Pursuing a career as an astronaut is a big decision, requiring candidates to leave behind established careers for a chance at space exploration.
Each astronaut candidate undergoes rigorous training, facing long days of preparation and extensive travel before even stepping foot into space.
To become a NASA astronaut, candidates must meet strict requirements, including a bachelor's degree in science or engineering, along with years of professional experience.
With over 18,000 applicants in the latest selection round, the competition for a coveted spot in NASA's astronaut program is fierce.
NASA selects candidates through a meticulous process involving interviews, medical screenings, and reference checks
Successful candidates receive the exciting news through a phone call from NASA officials before embarking on an intensive training program at the Johnson Space Center.
While space missions capture public attention, astronauts spend the majority of their time training and supporting other missions on Earth.
Despite the challenges, astronauts view their journey as a unique opportunity to contribute to space exploration and scientific advancement.